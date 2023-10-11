Don't worry about conspiracies before next election: PM 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said there is no need to worry about conspiracies ahead of the next general elections as the countrymen always stand by her party.

"The next election is ahead. National and international conspiracies are being hatched centering on the next polls. But we have nothing to worry about as the people are always beside us with their mandates," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) President, was exchanging views with the Tungipara Upazila Awami League, its associated and affiliated organisations, local public representatives and civil dignitaries at the Tungipara Upazila AL office this morning.

She said Almighty Allah has given a task to everyone and protects them until the work is accomplished.

"Allah is above and the leaders and activists of my party on the ground to save. The people belonging to my party always protect me whenever I am attacked," she said.

Pointing to the grenade attacks on the AL rally on August 21, 2004 killing 22 leaders and activists, she said the party men had saved her forming a human shield in exchange for their lives.

"This is the great thing that I have got the chance to serve the people," she added.

The prime minister arrived there yesterday afternoon after opening the Dhaka-Bhanga Rail Link at Mawa, Munshiganj end and addressing a grand rally at Dr Kazi Abu Yusuf Stadium at Bhanga in Faridpur.

Soon after the premier along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana reached Tungipara, Gopalganj, she paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum and offered prayers there.

She spent last night at Tungipara and is scheduled to leave for Dhaka this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is working to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to change the fate of the countrymen by giving them an improved and better life.

"I am doing everything possible for the welfare of the people," she said.

She thanked the people of her Tungipara-Kotalipary constituency for electing her time and again through votes despite not being able to give them adequate time as she has to look into the welfare of the entire country.

"The people of the country and leaders and activists of my party are my relatives after I lost my near and dear ones," she said.

"It would not have been possible to be successful if the near and dear ones wouldn't stay beside me," she said.

Against the backdrop of the global economic recession and food crisis, the prime minister asked the countrymen and the AL leaders and activists to increase the production of food grains.

"Bring every inch of land under cultivation to increase food production. We have to grow our own food," she said.