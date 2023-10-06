Why are questions arising despite significant progress in country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the significant progress the country has experienced has been realised after the Awami League assumed power.

"The advancements began shortly after the Awami League took office. However, I wonder why there are so many questions being raised now. Could it be that the rapid pace of development in the country has become a cause for concern?" questioned the premier.

The Prime Minister made the comment while addressing a press conference on the outcome of her joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

The press conference, which started at 4pm on Friday, is being broadcasted from the premier's official Ganabhaban residence.

The Prime Minister returned home on Wednesday after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

During her stay in New York and Washington DC from 17-29 September, she attended the UNGA session and other high-level side and bilateral events, joined a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the US, and visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.

During her stay in the UK from 30 September to 3 October, the Prime Minister also had several courtesy meetings and attended a reception accorded to her by the Bangladeshi community in London.