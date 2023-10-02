No evil force can hinder upcoming elections: Quader

The upcoming national elections will be held as per the constitution and no evil force will be able to obstruct the polls, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"The people of the country stand united against any attempts to illegally and unconstitutionally interfere with the election," he said in a statement on Monday (2 October).

In the statement, Quader, who is also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, condemned and protested the BNP leaders' "provocative statements."

"The BNP is engaged in a concerted effort to undermine the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections and destabilise the country. By questioning the legitimacy of the electoral process and disrupting the political process, the BNP is attempting to disrupt the country's development and progress," he said.

The AL leader also stated that previous elections have been held as per the constitution and upcoming elections will continue to adhere to the constitutional framework.

He went on to say, "In 2014, the BNP was responsible for a number of arson attacks that killed and injured hundreds of innocent people. These attacks were an attempt to disrupt the elections and undermine the democratic process."

Labelling the BNP as an illegitimate political party, Quader said, "The party was founded by Ziaur Rahman, who seized power at gunpoint in 1975 in an unconstitutional and illegal way.

"BNP has historically not prioritised public welfare, the establishment of people's rights, or the development of the nation. This is why BNP's political stance appears to rely on the favour of foreign entities. Had BNP placed more trust in the people, democracy, and a politics centred on public welfare, the country's democratic framework would not have faced any crises."