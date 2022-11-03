DMTCL officials receive training in Japan

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has been facilitating training programmes for its employees since 2021.

The initiative is supported by "The Project on Technical Assistance for Mass Rapid Transit Safety Management System of MRT Line-6" by Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to establish a Safety Management System (SMS).

The project, which started back in January 2021, is a joint venture between Nippon Koei and Osaka Metro Services Technical Assistance Project funded by Jica, reads a press release.

The aim of the project is to transfer SMS knowledge on MRT operation, and secure passenger safety similar to that of Japan for DMTCL.

The second training session was held from 25 October to Tuesday in Japan – with the support of Osaka Metro, a prominent MRT operator in Japan.

The country's first female metro train operator, Moriom Afiza, and female station controller, Asma Akhtar, were among the 15 participants who took part in the training abroad.

The contents of the concerned programme are –