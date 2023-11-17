Two policemen killed in Faridpur road accident

Two policemen were killed when a CNG auto-rickshaw carrying them overturned on the Faridpur-Barishal highway Friday morning.

The accident took place around 4:30 am in the Bhanga area on the Faridpur-Barishal highway, said Bhanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ziarul Islam.

The deceased were identified as Nayek Nazmul Hossain and Constable Nasir Uddin.

Five members of the highway police left for Faridpur in a CNG autorickshaw to attend a firing exercise.

The CNG auto-rickshaw overturned in front of the Brothers Filling Station when it came to the Pukuria area of Bhangar and caused casualties.

Four others, including the driver, were injured in the incident.

Three of the four injured were identified as Imran Sardar, Zakid Hossain and Mithoaiching Marma. The identity of the auto driver could not be known immediately.

They were taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for better treatment, said OC Ziarul.