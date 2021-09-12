Three of a family die as train hit auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria

Three members of a family, father and two sons, were killed today when a freight train smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Ashuganj upazila in Brahmanbaria this morning.

The deceased were identified as Rubel (33) and Pabel (23) and their father Sadek Mia, residents of Razghor village in Ashuganj Sadar Upazila of the district.

The incident took place as a Dhaka-bound train coming from Chittagong rammed into the auto-rickshaw near Talshohor Railway Station around 5am, leaving two dead on the spot, Ashuganj Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Dhormojit Singho confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Auto-rickshaw driver was injured severely and have been taken to the nearby hospital.