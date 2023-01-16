3 motorcyclists die in bus-motorbike collision in Gaibandha

Three motorcyclists were killed and two pedestrians injured as their motorcycle collided with a bus on Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Bidyut, 28, and his pillion riders Subhash, 27, and Sumon, 27, of the district.

Masud Rana, officer-in-charge (OC) of Palashbari police station, said the Nilphamari-bound bus of 'Al Baraka Paribahan' crashed into the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction around 8am, leaving Bidyut dead on spot.

The two pillion riders succumbed to their injuries at Palashbari Upazila Health Complex while two pedestrians were undergoing treatment there, the OC added.

Police couldn't seize the killer truck, he added.