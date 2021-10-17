Dhaka University starts in-person classes

Bangladesh

17 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:40 pm

Dhaka University starts in-person classes

To enter classrooms, students wore masks and showed proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination

Dhaka University starts in-person classes

Dhaka University students returned to in-person classes yesterday after 18 months with Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country declining steadily. 

Students wore masks and showed proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination to enter classrooms.

Dhaka University Vice-chancellor, Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, visited different classes in the Faculty of Arts at 11 am yesterday. 

"I feel good to see my beloved students in classes. We will conduct both in-person and online classes, and definitely all students and teachers will have to follow health guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation," he said.

Rafiqul Islam, a student of Islamic History and Culture at the university, said, "This is an exciting day for me as we are attending in-person classes after about 600 days. Actually there is a huge difference between online and offline classes." 

Masters and Honours final year students, who got at least one Covid-19 jab, started moving into their respective dormitories once the authorities reopened the residential halls of Dhaka University on 5 October.

Hall authorities welcomed the students with flowers, chocolates, and masks, and students were allowed into the halls upon showing vaccine certificates and valid ID cards.

 

