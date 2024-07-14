Quota reform activists take to streets as campuses across the country come alive with slogans

University students protesting in demand of reforming the quota system for government jobs have brought out processions in their respective campuses across the country, including Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, at around 11:00pm Sunday (14 July).

DU students gather at TSC around 12am on 15 July. Photo: TBS

The protest comes hours after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a press conference in Ganabhaban questioned the merit behind the demand to abolish the quota system for government jobs pressed forth by students of various government universities currently participating in their movement.

"If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars? That's my question, the countrymen's question," she said.

The High Court, in the full text of its 5 June verdict centring the 2018 circular which abolished the quota system, said keeping the 30% quota for children of freedom fighters was binding upon the judiciary and also the state machinery as the issue was already settled by the Appellate Division in 2013.

The violation of the Appellate Division judgement would be contemptuous, the HC said in the full text of the verdict published Sunday.

12:30pm

Quota reform protesters from Dhaka University bring out a procession at Shahbagh in protest of a comment by PM Sheikh Hasina where she said, "If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars?"

Source: Facebook pic.twitter.com/4f8IsDUEse— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) July 14, 2024

12:00am

Students of Rajshahi University bring out a procession.

Quota reform protesters from Rajshahi University at a procession late Sunday protesting a comment by PM Sheikh Hasina where she said, "If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars?" Source: Facebook pic.twitter.com/bSYre76yC0— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) July 14, 2024

11:30pm

Three leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, have resigned from their posts, reports Prothom Alo.

The students are Masum Shahriar, public relations and development secretary for Faculty of Social Sciences of Dhaka University, Ratul Ahamed Shraban, deputy secretary of Liberation War and research affairs for Education and Research Institute, and Ashiqur Rahman Jim, library and publication secretary for Faculty of Law.

11:10pm

Quota reform protesters at the Jahangrinagar University campus chanting slogans criticising a comment by PM Sheikh Hasina where she said, "If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars?"

11:00pm

Quota reform protesters at the Dhaka University campus chanting slogans criticising a comment by PM Sheikh Hasina where she said "If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars?"



Video source: Facebook pic.twitter.com/RA6lEHxSlD— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) July 14, 2024

Videos have surfaced on social media of protestors gathering at the Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University campuses at around 11:00pm Sunday (14 July).

DU students gather in front of Bijoy Ekttor Hall at around Sunday midnight. Screengrab from video posted in Facebook

Students from the University of Chittagong in Chattogram, Comilla University in Cumilla, Islamic University in Kushtia have also brought out processions, our reporters confirmed from the spots.