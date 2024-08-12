Students stage demos in DU demanding Sheikh Hasina’s trial at International Crimes Tribunal

Bangladesh

Students held a protest rally at Dhaka University&#039;s Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at 4pm today (12 August) and later marched around the campus. Photo: Nazmus Sakib Sadi/TBS
Students held a protest rally at Dhaka University's Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at 4pm today (12 August) and later marched around the campus. Photo: Nazmus Sakib Sadi/TBS

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement has demanded a trial by filing a case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal for her involvement in the killing of students, people during the recent student-led mass protests.

Students held a protest rally at Dhaka University's Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at 4pm today (12 August) and later marched around the campus.

One of the coordinators of the movement, Hasnat Abdullah said, "Our main demand is to make Hasina the main accused [in the killings] and ensure justice by filing a case in the International Crimes Tribunal.

"The media wants to rehabilitate Hasina. The students will not let this happen at all."

Among others, movement coordinator Sarjis Alam also spoke at the rally.

The students also demanded a student parliament instead of student politics, as well as banning of student politics in the Dhaka University campus and halls.

 

