Educational institutions to be reopened after ensuring safe environment: Education minister

Education

UNB
24 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 06:38 pm

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected

The educational institutions in the country will not be reopened until cent percent safety is ensured for the students, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today (24 July).

"It will not be wise to create problem again by reopening the educational institutions hurriedly. First smooth academic environment will be created and then the educational institutions will be reopened," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Attempt is on to make the situation complex by issuing ultimatums repeatedly, said Nowfel, adding, "The court gave its judgment following the demand of the protesters and the government issued a gazette according to the judgment."

"Currently, the main concern is the HSC exams. The HSC exams scheduled for 25 July have been postponed. The new dates will be informed later," he added.

The HSC and equivalent examinations of all education boards scheduled for 21, 23, and 25 July were postponed due to unavoidable reasons, according to a notification signed by Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board on 18 July.

Other examinations will be held as per the announced schedule from 28 July, reads the notification.

Earlier, the HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for Thursday were also postponed.

