Shopping malls reopen gradually

Following nearly three weeks of unrest triggered by the quota reform movement and subsequent anti-government protests, shopping malls in the capital are now beginning to reopen.

Although there aren't many visitors at the moment, more people are beginning to come, indicating a positive trend in customer turnout.

Hotels and restaurants are also returning to normal operations, according to observations made during visits to various locations across Dhaka on Friday.

Bashundhara Shopping Complex reopened yesterday after remaining closed for several days.

Kawsar Ahmed, in-charge of Anjans' Bashundhara branch, told The Business Standard, "We were closed for a few days. Since reopening, a few customers have returned, but it's not yet back to normal. Our Dhanmondi branch reopened on Wednesday. We saw a significant drop in customers after 15 July, but things seem to be improving now."

New Market – one of the busiest areas in the capital – is showing signs of recovery after reopening on Thursday, while Nurjahan Shopping Mall reopened on Friday.

Parvez Hossain, a vendor at Nurjahan Shopping Complex, said, "Customer turnout is low. We have been closed since last Sunday and reopened today [yesterday], but there are still not many customers."

Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, president of the New Market Business Owners' Association, said that traders are still apprehensive.

He said, "The situation is gradually improving. Shop owners are trying to reopen their businesses and are monitoring the situation. However, full activity will resume once the police stations become fully operational."

Md Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, echoed similar sentiments. "We've been facing a crisis for nearly a month. Many shop owners have struggled to pay rent and staff salaries because the shops were closed and there were no customers. However, the situation is changing, and we hope things will return to normal soon,"

The unrest began on 19 July when clashes related to the quota reform movement spread across Dhaka and other parts of the country. In response, the government imposed a curfew and deployed the army nationwide.

Initially, the curfew was relaxed for just a few hours during the day but was gradually extended.

The situation began to stabilise after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left the country on 5 August, leading to a gradual reopening of shopping malls and restaurants, which had been mostly closed during the unrest.

Speaking to TBS, Kamrul Hasan Chowdhury, executive director of Nawabi Voj and joint organising secretary of the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association, said, "Our branches were open for two hours on Thursday, but Friday felt almost normal. People are coming in, and many are now going out on leisure. Students are also helping with traffic management and security in an orderly manner."