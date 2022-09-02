Dhaka reiterates pledge to contribute in UN initiatives for peace, development

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to contribute in any initiative for sustainable peace and development as a member of the United Nations Police (UNPOL).

"The UN peacekeeping operations must be advanced through a balanced and integrated approach with maintaining peace and security to facilitate development activities," he said, addressing a high-level meeting titled "Sustainable Peace and Development with the Participation of the United Nations Police" at the UN headquarters in New York yesterday (Thursday).

The home minister said security and development are interdependent and mutually strong.

Members of Bangladesh delegation led by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed joined the third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022).

The conference was held at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
 
The Bangladesh home minster urged the UN to provide economic assistance for implementing necessary administrative reforms of those countries affected by conflicts.

"There is a need for a coherent and integrated management between all concerned, including the UN police, the UN country teams and agencies and national authorities," he said.

Kamal emphasized on role of UN policing in security sector reforms and strengthening the rule of law and Special Police Teams (SPTs) as per the mandate.

He appreciated the efforts of deploying more women police at the field level in the UN peacekeeping missions and increasing participation of women police in senior positions.

The home minister also mentioned that Bangladesh Police is ready to contribute to the efficient women police officers and well-equipped police units to advance their goal.

He emphasized on use of renewable energy and natural fiber-based products to reduce environmental risks in peacekeeping operations.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh Mission to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith was present.

