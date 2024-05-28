Parliament secretariat approves Tk347cr allocation for dev and non-dev activities in next budget

The Parliament Secretariat Commission today (28 May) approved a Tk347.13 crore budget for Bangladesh Parliament to spend on its development and non-development activities for 2024-25 fiscal year.

The approval was given at the 35th meeting of the Commission held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The budget for the current fiscal year was Tk324.67 crore.

The meeting also projected Tk382.76 crore for 2025-26 fiscal year while Tk420.97 crore for 2026-27 fiscal year.

According to the meeting sources, the commission meeting has increased the amount of various types of allowance, including entertainment by Tk50.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the decisions of the last meeting. The committee expressed satisfaction with the progress of implementation of the decisions.

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister Abu Hasan Mahmud Ali and Opposition Leader GM Quader attended the meeting. Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury attended the meeting on special invitation.