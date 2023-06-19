Dhaka to join if BRICS gives formal invitation: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh will accept if the BRICS formally invites it to join the group comprising five member states – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"We will surely join once they invite us. We are yet to receive any formal letter [inviting us to join]. The BRICS leaders are thinking of taking some emerging economies – around eight new countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Bangladesh," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Earlier, during Momen's visit in Geneva, he had hinted that Bangladesh is likely to become a member of the BRICS in August this year.

The BRICS leaders are expected to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa from 22-24 August. The summit will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

They will engage with business during the BRICS Business Forum and engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council and other mechanisms during the summit.

South Africa will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South and hold a BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue during the 15th BRICS Summit.

The foreign minister recently joined the "Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers" meeting virtually at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor and said the current global economic crises are inducing countries to cooperate more in regional and multilateral platforms.

Momen referred to the development, economic, environmental and health-related focus of the BRICS nations.

He suggested that the BRICS member states transfer their cost-effective technology to the developing partners.

 

