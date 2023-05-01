Development impossible when workers deprived: Speaker Shirin Sharmin

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said development will not be possible by depriving workers and to build Smart Bangladesh, worker-employer harmony must be established.

"Workers are strengthening the national economy by making significant contributions in the garment industry as well as pharmaceuticals, construction and tea production," she said while addressing as the chief guest at a programme organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment marking May Day in Dhaka Monday.

The speaker urged the employers to protect and implement the rights of workers with respect and solidarity for them.

Shirin Sharmin said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a true friend of the working people. In 1972, he formulated the Labour Policy. Bangladesh became a member of the ILO in 1972 under the leadership of the Father of the Nation.

"Bangabandhu strengthened the economy by nationalising abandoned factories as well as preserving the rights of farmers and workers in the constitution."

She went on to say that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working to improve the quality of life of the working people and protect their rights, following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation.

At the programme, the speaker distributed cheques of financial assistance among the workers on behalf of Bangladesh Sramik Kallyan Foundation.

Parliamentarians including Asim Kumar Ukil, Mohammad Subid Ali Bhuiyan, Adiba Anjum Mita, Gloria Jharna Sarkar and Basanti Chakma were present at the event.