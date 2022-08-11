Development activities should not cause public suffering: Mayor Atiq

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam has asked concerned authorities to carry out development activities in the capital ensuring no public suffering whatsoever.

"Development activities should be carried out ensuring that people do not suffer. These should be properly managed and coordinated through the City Corporation and related departments," said Mayor Atiqul Islam during a meeting discussing the ongoing development projects under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Thursday (11 August).

He also noted that some development projects including elevated expressway are underway.

"When Metrorail and BRT begins operations, all roads under it must be properly managed including, drains, street lights, and the overall environment.

"Sidewalks should be wide enough. If not, passengers will not be able to move easily with their bags and belongings. Public space, which is very important in landing stations, must be ensured," the mayor urged.

Addressing the representatives of various departments and projects present at the meeting, the DNCC mayor said that Metrorail and BRT landing stations cannot be made on footpaths as it will hinder free movement of pedestrians.

He also said, "When the ongoing projects are launched, there will be a revolutionary change in Dhaka's communication system. The economic zone that will be developed around stations should be properly planned and executed for public use. The more connections we can make, the easier it will be for people to finish work in the city and go back home."

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Salim Reza, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Amirul Islam, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique, and MRT Lines 1, 5 and 6, Bus Route Transit and Dhaka Elevated were present in the meeting, among others.

Expressway Project Director, Bangladesh Bridge Authority, DTCA and representatives of Traffic Department and senior officials of DNCC were also present.