School bus service to ensure students' safety, protect environment: Mayor Atiq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 06:23 pm

Related News

School bus service to ensure students' safety, protect environment: Mayor Atiq

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 06:23 pm
Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury inaugurated the Smart School Bus Service today (3 July). Photo: Courtesy
Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury inaugurated the Smart School Bus Service today (3 July). Photo: Courtesy

The smart school bus service launched by the Dhaka North City Corporation will play a role in ensuring the safety of students and protecting the environment, Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today (3 July).

"It is often seen that eight to ten students go to school in a van. Many schools use microbuses to transport students, which are very unsafe. Dhaka North launched the Smart School Bus Service for safe transportation of students," the mayor said at the inauguration of the service at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College in the capital.

Smart bus services inaugurated for students' safe transport

"Initially 460 students of Bidyaniketan School have signed up for the smart school bus service. The school authorities said 3,000 students will come under the service in January. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This service will help reduce traffic congestion, carbon emissions, and environmental pollution. We plan to invite other schools to join and gradually expand the service to more schools," he added.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "We will request that the bus service be operated not just on a school basis but on a route basis. While it may not be feasible to provide buses for every school, bus sharing must be ensured."

The education minister also urged parents to move away from the practice of driving their children to school in expensive cars.

"If the school is within walking distance, children should get accustomed to walking there. Children will learn as we teach them. We have to teach our children to avoid consumerism," he added.

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation / Mayor Atiqul Islam / School Bus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

6h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

56m | Videos
Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

1h | Videos
Early election calculations in the UK

Early election calculations in the UK

1h | Videos
Vinicius Jr. will miss Brazil's quarterfinal against Uruguay due to suspension

Vinicius Jr. will miss Brazil's quarterfinal against Uruguay due to suspension

2h | Videos