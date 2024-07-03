School bus service to ensure students' safety, protect environment: Mayor Atiq

The smart school bus service launched by the Dhaka North City Corporation will play a role in ensuring the safety of students and protecting the environment, Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today (3 July).

"It is often seen that eight to ten students go to school in a van. Many schools use microbuses to transport students, which are very unsafe. Dhaka North launched the Smart School Bus Service for safe transportation of students," the mayor said at the inauguration of the service at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College in the capital.

"Initially 460 students of Bidyaniketan School have signed up for the smart school bus service. The school authorities said 3,000 students will come under the service in January.

"This service will help reduce traffic congestion, carbon emissions, and environmental pollution. We plan to invite other schools to join and gradually expand the service to more schools," he added.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "We will request that the bus service be operated not just on a school basis but on a route basis. While it may not be feasible to provide buses for every school, bus sharing must be ensured."

The education minister also urged parents to move away from the practice of driving their children to school in expensive cars.

"If the school is within walking distance, children should get accustomed to walking there. Children will learn as we teach them. We have to teach our children to avoid consumerism," he added.