Dhaka North to remove sacrificial waste within 6hrs, says Mayor Atiq

DNCC Mayor Atiqur Islam. File Photo: TBS
DNCC Mayor Atiqur Islam. File Photo: TBS

Wastes of the sacrificial animals will be removed within six hours this Eid-ul-Adha, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today (12 June).

"Councillors and Dhaka North officials will be on the field round the clock. I will be there myself. I urge everyone not to litter sacrificial waste. With the same cooperation from the public as we had last year, we will be able to remove the sacrificial waste within the allotted 6 hours," the mayor told journalists at an inauguration ceremony of 40 dump and compactor trucks at DNCC's proposed kitchen market adjacent to Gabtoli DNCC field in the capital this morning.

"Over 10,000 workers will be engaged in waste removal efforts. A total of 10,40,000 polybags are being distributed, along with sufficient supplies of bleaching powder, Savlon, baskets, and phenyl," he added.

He further said, "A total of 32 dump trucks and 8 modern compactor trucks along with a modern mobile toilet have been added to the DNCC fleet. These trucks will be able to remove an additional 350 tonnes of waste per day.

"The addition of these vehicles, costing approximately Tk30 crore from our own funds, demonstrates the increase in DNCC's capacity."

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / Mayor Atiqul Islam / Eid-ul-Adha / Sacrificial animal waste

