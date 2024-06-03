Dates of PM's first bilateral visit not fixed yet: Foreign minister

The schedule for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first bilateral visit following the 7 January election is yet to be confirmed, according to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

When asked about the matter, the foreign minister said no date has been set for the premier's maiden official visit of this term.

"However, India is relatively close to us," he remarked during a press conference organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (3 June), following his official visit to Antigua and Barbuda, and New York.



Dr Hasan Mahmud also addressed the recent Deutsche Welle report on Bangladesh's peacekeeping forces, dismissing it as factually inaccurate.

"This report disregarded the contributions of Bangladesh's security forces in UN peace missions. However, it holds little significance as the UN Secretary-General has praised our forces," he said.

During his recent visit, the minister highlighted the Rohingya issue to the permanent representatives of the OIC member countries at the United Nations.

Among the 54 international conflicts currently ongoing, the Rohingya crisis has been brought to the forefront. We urged the OIC member countries to facilitate the repatriation of Rohingya refugees and provide financial assistance for them," he told the media.

Regarding workers' migration to Malaysia, he said the government is trying to extend the deadline for sending workers to the country.

He assured that an investigation would be initiated to find out who is responsible for the plight of the workers.

Praising the government's position in regard to the ongoing actions against former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed and former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed, Minister Hasan said this was possible due to the government's transparent role in allowing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the judiciary to operate independently.

Regarding any travel ban on the former IG the minister said Benazir Ahmed can travel anywhere in the world as no travel ban has been issued against him anywhere.

"Look, there has been no travel ban against him – neither from any court nor from the Anti-Corruption Commission," he added.

According to media reports, Benazir, his wife, and their daughters left Dhaka on a Singapore Airlines flight on the night of 4 May.

The foreign minister said it remains to be seen whether the former police chief appears before the ACC on 6 June.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said they summoned Benazir for questioning over allegations of accumulating illegal wealth on 6 June.

Additionally, the commission has summoned his wife and daughters for questioning on 9 June.