Dates of PM's first bilateral visit not fixed yet: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 04:30 pm

Related News

Dates of PM's first bilateral visit not fixed yet: Foreign minister

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

The schedule for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first bilateral visit following the 7 January election is yet to be confirmed, according to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

When asked about the matter, the foreign minister said no date has been set for the premier's maiden official visit of this term.

"However, India is relatively close to us," he remarked during a press conference organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (3 June), following his official visit to Antigua and Barbuda, and New York.
 
Dr Hasan Mahmud also addressed the recent Deutsche Welle report on Bangladesh's peacekeeping forces, dismissing it as factually inaccurate. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This report disregarded the contributions of Bangladesh's security forces in UN peace missions. However, it holds little significance as the UN Secretary-General has praised our forces," he said.

During his recent visit, the minister highlighted the Rohingya issue to the permanent representatives of the OIC member countries at the United Nations.

Among the 54 international conflicts currently ongoing, the Rohingya crisis has been brought to the forefront. We urged the OIC member countries to facilitate the repatriation of Rohingya refugees and provide financial assistance for them," he told the media.

Regarding workers' migration to Malaysia, he said the government is trying to extend the deadline for sending workers to the country.

He assured that an investigation would be initiated to find out who is responsible for the plight of the workers.

Praising the government's position in regard to the ongoing actions against former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed and former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed, Minister Hasan said this was possible due to the government's transparent role in allowing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the judiciary to operate independently.

Regarding any travel ban on the former IG the minister said Benazir Ahmed can travel anywhere in the world as no travel ban has been issued against him anywhere.

"Look, there has been no travel ban against him – neither from any court nor from the Anti-Corruption Commission," he added.

According to media reports, Benazir, his wife, and their daughters left Dhaka on a Singapore Airlines flight on the night of 4 May.

The foreign minister said it remains to be seen whether the former police chief appears before the ACC on 6 June.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said they summoned Benazir for questioning over allegations of accumulating illegal wealth on 6 June.

Additionally, the commission has summoned his wife and daughters for questioning on 9 June.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Dr Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

7h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

4h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Maldives bans Israeli citizens

Maldives bans Israeli citizens

38m | Videos
How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

1h | Videos
Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

2h | Videos
Water crisis in northeastern Spain

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

4h | Videos