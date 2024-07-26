Steps to be taken against attackers, genuine students won't be harassed: Hasan  

Every incident of recent attacks and sabotage will be investigated to deliver justice but the genuine students will not be harassed, Joint General Secretary of Awami League Hasan Mahmud said today (26 July).

"Those who killed PS of Gazipur ex-mayor Jahangir and police in Dhaka, those who hanged their bodies, threw BCL activists from the six-storey building in Chattogram, burnt public and private properties will not be spared. I have seen the footage of vandalism and arson on BTV. Those who carried out these attacks will not be spared from legal actions," he said.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion against anti-state, anti-Liberation, terrorism and anarchy at Jatiya Press Club, Hasan also said that many people were prosecuted after the sabotage in 2013-14, some escaped through the loopholes of the law.

"That won't happen this time. Every attacker will be brought to justice," said the Awami League leader.

Hasan, also the foreign minister, said attacks on the state were ordered by BNP's Tarique Rahman.

The foreign minister said Tarique Rahman's voice has come to the hands of the government.

"If you carry out a big attack, get a big post. Break the curfew, if not, leave the post," Hasan quoted Tarique Rahman as saying.

He said another BNP leader urged his partymen to enter the movement and create anarchy.

They are the ones who have given the confessional statement that Tk 5,000 will be given if a BCL worker is killed, and Tk 10,000 if a policeman is killed, Hasan said, posing a question, "Is this any political party? It is an anti-state terrorists organization."

Highlighting the recent sabotage, the foreign minister said Bangladesh Television was established in 1964 but in the last 60 years, BTV has never been attacked.

"Some officials of BTV were killed during the War of Liberation. But there was never an attack on BTV," Hasan said.

He said they vandalised the Disaster Management Directorate where people go during a disaster.

"The pride of Dhaka residents and countrymen - Metro Rail - has been set on fire. foreign ambassadors', high commissioners' IDs were hacked and false messages were posted," Hasan said.

Regarding the quota in government jobs, Hasan said they have said from the very beginning that it will be resolved through the court.

"Finally it happened. The students got more than what they asked for. If the students had a little patience, BNP-Jamaat would not have got this opportunity. And I firmly believe that no ordinary student can kill people or attack people and state property," Hasan said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured that no student will be harassed.

"But you need to remain careful so that no one can use you for their ill motive and purposes," Hasan said.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said those who commit terrorism and anarchy are anti-state and anti-liberation.

"The time has come to build a united resistance against them," he said.

AL leader MA Karim presided over the discussion.

Former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor AMS Arefin Siddique, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, MP, Shahadat Hossain Toyel and Awlad Hossain also spike.