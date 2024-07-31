EU expresses concern over excessive use of force by law enforcement authorities in recent protest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2024, 12:14 am

European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sanino held a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at EEAS office in Brussels, Belgium today (31 July). Photo: Courtesy
European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sanino held a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at EEAS office in Brussels, Belgium today (31 July). Photo: Courtesy

European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sanino has expressed deep concern over the excessive use of force by Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies during the ongoing quota reform movement.

"Met with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr Hasan Mahmud, and reiterated deep concern at BD law enforcement authorities' excessive use of force in recent protests," he said in an X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (31 July). 

"I called for accountability & dialogue with student protesters," he wrote in the post, adding, "Human rights are a fundamental element of EU-BD ties."

Meanwhile, earlier on the day, a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said FM Hasan met with Stefano Sanino at the EEAS office in Brussels, Belgium.

The EU is standing beside Bangladesh and will help the country overcome the ongoing crisis, the statement said citing Stefano.

Mahbub Saleh, ambassador of Bangladesh in Brussels, was present at this time, according to the press statement.

In the meeting, FM Hasan briefed the EEAS secretary-general about Bangladesh's government decision to cancel the quota system in 2018 following a student movement and the recent steps, including filing a writ petition following the 5 June High Court order on the quota system.

He also spoke about the latest Supreme Court order reinstating the 2018 circular on the quota system. 

"Miscreants have created anarchy in the country by using the students' movement for nefarious purposes, conducting various immoral activities including vandalism and arson, which in many cases even surpasses mediaeval barbarism," Hasan told Stefano during the meeting.

"Those involved in murder, vandalism and arson will be brought to justice," he added.

Secretary General Stefano Sannino welcomed the formation of a judicial inquiry committee to probe the casualties and attacks. 

"I hope, through a transparent investigation, the guilty will be brought to justice and Bangladesh will return to normalcy soon," he said. 

FM Hasan told him that the government is very responsible and sincere in this matter.

Mentioning the contribution and friendship of the European Union in the development journey of Bangladesh, Hasan expressed hope of accelerating cooperation.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / European Union (EU) / Bangladesh

