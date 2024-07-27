BNP-Jamaat terrorists carry out destructions: Hasan

BNP-Jamaat terrorists took advantage of the situation and created anarchy in the country amid students' unwillingness to wait until the court's verdict, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (27 July).

The foreign minister was speaking as the chief guest at the human chain programme against terrorism and anarchy in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Hasan, also the Awami League Joint General Secretary, said the BNP-Jamaat created chaos in the country by using the students' movement as part of their ill-motive, carrying out various unruly activities including vandalism and arson, which is even worse than medieval barbarism.

He said all anarchists and conspirators will be brought to justice and every act of sabotage will be investigated. "We have the footages too. All those involved in killings, vandalism and arson will be tracked down and brought to justice."

Hasan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in favour of the students' demands from the very beginning and urged the students to be patient.

"But as the students were impatient, BNP-Jamaat took advantage of that. I will tell the students, you must be careful so that you do not fall under anyone's trap," he said.

Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan who spoke as special guest said that BNP-Jamaat wanted to catch fish in the troubled water by taking advantage of the students' movement.

"They attacked every key point installations in the country to paralyze Bangladesh. Islam never supports those who think of doing harm. Those who have carried out this destruction across the country will be brought under the law and punished," he added.

The minister also said that an attack was carried out on metro rail station and the general public is finding it difficult to travel.

"Our police force has suffered much. Today the members of the police force are crying in the hospital. A policeman was killed and hanged. This brutality of BNP-Jamaat has exceeded all previous records," he said.

Chairman of Bangladesh United Islami Party Maulana Md Ismail Hossain presided over the programme.

Party secretary general Maulana Shahadat Hossain and Maulana Mostafa Chowdhury, Mufti Abdullah, Hafez Maulana Abdullah, Pir Khwaja Harunur Rashid Miron of Lakshmipur, among others, spoke. Maulana Harun-Rashid Juktibadi conducted a munajat.