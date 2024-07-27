BNP-Jamaat terrorists carry out destructions: Hasan

Bangladesh

UNB
27 July, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:18 pm

Related News

BNP-Jamaat terrorists carry out destructions: Hasan

I will tell the students, you must be careful so that you do not fall under anyone's trap, he says

UNB
27 July, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:18 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

BNP-Jamaat terrorists took advantage of the situation and created anarchy in the country amid students' unwillingness to wait until the court's verdict, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (27 July).

The foreign minister was speaking as the chief guest at the human chain programme against terrorism and anarchy in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Hasan, also the Awami League Joint General Secretary, said the BNP-Jamaat created chaos in the country by using the students' movement as part of their ill-motive, carrying out various unruly activities including vandalism and arson, which is even worse than medieval barbarism.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said all anarchists and conspirators will be brought to justice and every act of sabotage will be investigated. "We have the footages too. All those involved in killings, vandalism and arson will be tracked down and brought to justice."

Hasan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in favour of the students' demands from the very beginning and urged the students to be patient.

"But as the students were impatient, BNP-Jamaat took advantage of that. I will tell the students, you must be careful so that you do not fall under anyone's trap," he said.

Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan who spoke as special guest said that BNP-Jamaat wanted to catch fish in the troubled water by taking advantage of the students' movement.

"They  attacked every key point installations in the country to paralyze Bangladesh. Islam never supports those who think of doing harm. Those who have carried out this destruction across the country will be brought under the law and punished," he added.

The minister also said that an attack was carried out on metro rail station and the general public is finding it difficult to travel.

"Our police force has suffered much. Today the members of the police force are crying in the hospital. A policeman was killed and hanged. This brutality of BNP-Jamaat has exceeded all previous records," he said.

Chairman of Bangladesh United Islami Party Maulana Md Ismail Hossain presided over the programme.

Party secretary general Maulana Shahadat Hossain and Maulana Mostafa Chowdhury, Mufti Abdullah, Hafez Maulana Abdullah, Pir Khwaja Harunur Rashid Miron of Lakshmipur, among others, spoke. Maulana Harun-Rashid Juktibadi conducted a munajat.

Top News / Politics

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / BNP-Jamaat / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos