Ministry asked foreign diplomats not to issue statements to media about recent unrest: FM Hasan

The ministry of foreign affairs has sent notes to foreign diplomats asking them not to send statements to the media regarding the recent unrest in the country, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (24 July).

Earlier in the afternoon, Hasan visited various state structures that were destroyed amid the violence last week in Dhaka city with representatives of 49 foreign missions in Bangladesh and 23 ambassadors.

"The foreign diplomats said, 'This is your internal matter, we are with you,'" the minister told reporters at a press conference held at the State Guest House Padma in the capital.

Regarding the diplomats' interest to know the number of casualties in the quota movement, the foreign minister said, "Everyone wants to know this. The home ministry is working on it."

Hasan further said, "Rumours against the nation are spreading in different places abroad. We have intelligence that the anti-independence BNP-Jamaat clique is behind it with assistance from the Pakistani community abroad."

Referring to the use of the UN logo in army vehicles during curfew, Hasan said, "The cars were rented to the UN peace mission. We forgot to remove the logo. Now the logos have been removed."

The minister also said the news of UAE visa suspension for Bangladeshi workers is not correct.