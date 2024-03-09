Dev of Ctg extremely important for achieving national goals: LGRD minister

Bangladesh

UNB
09 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 06:16 pm

Related News

Dev of Ctg extremely important for achieving national goals: LGRD minister

UNB
09 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 06:16 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam has stated that the port city of Chattogram always plays a significant role in the development of Bangladesh.

Referring to Chattogram as the economic capital of the country, he mentioned that its contribution to the economic development of the country is undeniable. Therefore, Chattogram City Corporation holds utmost importance in achieving the average targets set by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the advanced Bangladesh by 2041.

Speaking at the third anniversary celebration of the sixth elected council of Chattogram City Corporation today (9 March), Tazul emphasised the need for local government to empower not only the administration but also to create opportunities for income growth for people of specific areas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Every city corporation, municipality, and district council should focus on creating job opportunities for the people in their respective areas. When people's income increases and they easily access civic services, they will be motivated to contribute to revenue," he added.

The minister noted that adequate funds have been allocated for Chattogram City Corporation, and the success of these funds depends on the sincere efforts of all levels of the corporation to ensure that the benefits reach the people correctly. He also mentioned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision to make Chattogram an organised and pollution-free city.

He emphasised the use of modern methods for waste management in Chattogram City, stating that there is no alternative to strengthening waste management to protect the Karnaphuli River and the Bay of Bengal from pollution.

The event was chaired by CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, and it was attended by Members of Parliament M Abdul Latif, Mahiuddin Bachchu, and Abdus Salam, former Mayor Mahmudul Islam, and Assistant High Commissioner of India Rajiv Ranjan.

Top News

Chattogam / development / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

10h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

1h | Videos
Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

2h | Videos
Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

3h | Videos
Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

4h | Videos