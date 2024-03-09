Dev of Ctg extremely important for achieving national goals: LGRD minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam has stated that the port city of Chattogram always plays a significant role in the development of Bangladesh.

Referring to Chattogram as the economic capital of the country, he mentioned that its contribution to the economic development of the country is undeniable. Therefore, Chattogram City Corporation holds utmost importance in achieving the average targets set by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the advanced Bangladesh by 2041.

Speaking at the third anniversary celebration of the sixth elected council of Chattogram City Corporation today (9 March), Tazul emphasised the need for local government to empower not only the administration but also to create opportunities for income growth for people of specific areas.

"Every city corporation, municipality, and district council should focus on creating job opportunities for the people in their respective areas. When people's income increases and they easily access civic services, they will be motivated to contribute to revenue," he added.

The minister noted that adequate funds have been allocated for Chattogram City Corporation, and the success of these funds depends on the sincere efforts of all levels of the corporation to ensure that the benefits reach the people correctly. He also mentioned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision to make Chattogram an organised and pollution-free city.

He emphasised the use of modern methods for waste management in Chattogram City, stating that there is no alternative to strengthening waste management to protect the Karnaphuli River and the Bay of Bengal from pollution.

The event was chaired by CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, and it was attended by Members of Parliament M Abdul Latif, Mahiuddin Bachchu, and Abdus Salam, former Mayor Mahmudul Islam, and Assistant High Commissioner of India Rajiv Ranjan.