RAB arrests 8 teen gang members in Pabna

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive last night, arrested eight members of a teen gang from the Station Road area of Pabna's Ishwardi municipality.

Besides Rohan Hossain, 21, son of Abdur Rahim, the arrestees are all under 18 years of age. All of them are from several areas of the municipality.

Major Ehteshamul Haque Khan, company commander of RAB-12 in Pabna, in a media release on Sunday morning said that they conducted a drive in the Station Road area on Saturday night after they received complaints of several crimes including theft, robbery, mugging and drug peddling by the arrestees.

A total of six mobile phone sets were seized from their possession during the drive, the media release said.

The arrestees were handed over to Ishwardi Police Station for legal action in this regard.