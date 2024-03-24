RAB arrests 8 teen gang members in Pabna

Crime

UNB
24 March, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

RAB arrests 8 teen gang members in Pabna

Besides Rohan Hossain, 21, son of Abdur Rahim, the arrestees are all under 18 years of age

UNB
24 March, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 12:09 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive last night, arrested eight members of a teen gang from the Station Road area of Pabna's Ishwardi municipality.

Besides Rohan Hossain, 21, son of Abdur Rahim, the arrestees are all under 18 years of age. All of them are from several areas of the municipality.

Major Ehteshamul Haque Khan, company commander of RAB-12 in Pabna, in a media release on Sunday morning said that they conducted a drive in the Station Road area on Saturday night after they received complaints of several crimes including theft, robbery, mugging and drug peddling by the arrestees.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of six mobile phone sets were seized from their possession during the drive, the media release said.

The arrestees were handed over to Ishwardi Police Station for legal action in this regard.

Bangladesh

gang / RAB / Rab arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

26m | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

23h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

1h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

14h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

17h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

13h | Videos