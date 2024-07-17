RAB, police disperse quota protesters from Dhaka-Mawa expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 04:10 pm

Related News

RAB, police disperse quota protesters from Dhaka-Mawa expressway

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 04:10 pm
In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on Wednesday (17 July) to prevent any potential violence. Photo: TBS
In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on Wednesday (17 July) to prevent any potential violence. Photo: TBS

A joint force by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police has dispersed quota reform protesters at the Mawa point of Dhaka-Mawa expressway this morning (17 July).

A group of protesters tried to block the Mawa point of the Padma Bridge around 11:30am. A joint team of RAB and police dispersed them and brought the vehicular movement under normal condition. 

Meanwhile, RAB has issued a statement, asking parents to prevent their children from "getting influenced by vested quarters" and involving in violence during quota protests. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Stating the ongoing quota movement as a violation of the High Court's decision, RAB accused the quota protesters of deteriorating the law and order situation of the country.

"Some miscreants are trying to achieve political gains by launching attacks and destroying the peaceful atmosphere," reads the RAB statement.

RAB / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

53m | Videos
Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

1h | Videos
What the police are saying about the position of the law enforcement forces in the Dhaka University campus

What the police are saying about the position of the law enforcement forces in the Dhaka University campus

2h | Videos
Dhaka University students and law enforcement agencies on drone cameras

Dhaka University students and law enforcement agencies on drone cameras

2h | Videos