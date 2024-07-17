RAB, police disperse quota protesters from Dhaka-Mawa expressway

In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on Wednesday (17 July) to prevent any potential violence. Photo: TBS

A joint force by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police has dispersed quota reform protesters at the Mawa point of Dhaka-Mawa expressway this morning (17 July).

A group of protesters tried to block the Mawa point of the Padma Bridge around 11:30am. A joint team of RAB and police dispersed them and brought the vehicular movement under normal condition.

Meanwhile, RAB has issued a statement, asking parents to prevent their children from "getting influenced by vested quarters" and involving in violence during quota protests.

Stating the ongoing quota movement as a violation of the High Court's decision, RAB accused the quota protesters of deteriorating the law and order situation of the country.

"Some miscreants are trying to achieve political gains by launching attacks and destroying the peaceful atmosphere," reads the RAB statement.