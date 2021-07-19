Planning minister’s phone recovered after 51 days, 5 arrested

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 05:08 pm

Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected
Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected

Police took 51 days to recover Planning Minister MA Mannan's phone, which was snatched from his car in the capital on 30 May.

In a special operations, a police team from Dhanmondi Police Station recovered the Planning Minister's snatched phone today. They also arrested five men.

The arrested are, Md Sagir, Md Sumon Mia, Md Zakir, Md Hamid Ahmed Sohag alais Arif, and Md Jibon.

The police also seized a motorcycle, 10 phones, a laptop and scraps of mobile parts.  

The police were investigating a different cased filed on July 12 where the victim alleged two unknown men on a motorcycle snatched her bag while she was on a rickshaw.

Police investigated the CCTV footage and arrested Sagir and Sumon Mia. Upon information from them, the police arrested the others and recovered the Planning Minister's phone and the victim's phone."

Planning minister loses phone to snatcher

The minister was on his way home from his office in the city's Agargaon area that day. 

When his official vehicle reached the Bijoy Sarani signal, the minister was using his phone with the vehicle's window rolled down.

All of a sudden a mugger snatched the minister's phone – an iPhone X – and ran away within seconds.

A case was filed on the same night. 

The minister today thanked the members of the law enforcement agency.

