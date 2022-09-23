Differently-abled people left behind for established injustice: Planning minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 10:29 pm

Differently-abled people are socially backward because of the established injustice and everybody should come forward to improve their condition, said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

"There is no fault of differently-abled people. They can be disabled for various reasons. They are lagging a little behind us because of established injustice. It is our duty to extend our cooperation to them," said Mannan at "Service Month Inauguration and Club Service Director Conference" of Apex Bangladesh – a non-political and non-sectarian service and fellowship club.

"Bangladesh is going through a change. It is getting known all over the world. Poverty is decreasing in the country, but it is still there. Communication system, electricity, healthcare, agriculture – we have achieved enough in each of these fields, but we have to move much more forward," said the planning minister, who was the chief guest at the programme organised at the Film Archive Auditorium in Agargaon on Friday.

Addressing the members of the Apex Club, the planning minister said, "The social work was started by your predecessors in Australia in 1931. Then in 1961, it started operating in the then East Pakistan and today it is established in Bangladesh. Spread over so many regions, it (Apex Club), has developed a deep bonding with the people of Bangladesh.

"Since you are spread all over the country, merely doing social work will not be sufficient. You also have to think about national life as a whole. It is not right to think about national life only in political terms."

"We might have disagreements on various issues, but we have the knowledge, education and tradition to resolve disagreements and create an environment to work together," said the minister.

"We have to maintain stability and peace in the society so that those who earn their livelihood by labour – especially those who work on a daily basis – can work in a peaceful and healthy environment. We must create such an environment where they can support their families through work. For that we all have to help them from our respective positions," he added.

Bangladesh Film Archive Director General Nizamul Kabir, Apex Bangladesh National President Elias Jasim, its National Vice President Prof Mahmudul Haque Shabu and former president Prof Nizam Uddin Pintu were special guests at the programme presided over by Service Month Celebration Committee Convenor Kabir Ahmed.

Former national president of the organisation Advocate Syed Nurur Rahman gave a welcome speech on the occasion, while its National Service Director Subrata Saha and Monirul Islam conducted and moderated the event.

