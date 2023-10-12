'Let's all pledge to eradicate tuberculosis': Planning Minister

The Planning Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, M A Mannan, MP, has called for a united pledge to eliminate tuberculosis in a high-profile discussion meeting organized by Nari Maitree, a leading non-governmental development organization committed to women's welfare and public health.

The Planning Minister, addressing the gathering as the chief guest, emphasized the critical importance of joint efforts to combat tuberculosis, reads a press release.

He highlighted the fact that tuberculosis, along with AIDS and malaria, is a curable and preventable disease. It requires unwavering commitment, determination, and solidarity from all sectors of society. "Let's all pledge to eradicate tuberculosis," he urged.

Eight countries account for two-thirds of all tuberculosis cases globally, and among them, Bangladesh holds a significant position. The success rate of tuberculosis treatment in Bangladesh stands at an impressive 97 percent.

Despite the availability of improved and free tuberculosis treatment, a considerable number of patients remain undiagnosed due to a lack of public awareness and social prejudice, with the current number of undiagnosed patients at 1,29,919.

Each year, at least 221 people per lakh are diagnosed with tuberculosis in Bangladesh. Alarmingly, 3,300 individuals are diagnosed with drug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis annually.

In light of these challenges, there is an urgent need to strengthen advocacy, enhance public awareness, collaborate with private institutions and stakeholders, secure increased funding from donor organizations, accurately identify children with tuberculosis, and prioritize tuberculosis treatment. The government is actively working on formulating a five-year (2021-2025) national action plan for tuberculosis prevention.

Planning Minister M A Mannan emphasized that the government of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is dedicated to eradicating tuberculosis. These efforts significantly contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Over the past decade, the number of tuberculosis-related deaths per lakh has decreased to 27, demonstrating remarkable progress. However, the Planning Minister underscored the importance of raising awareness about tuberculosis control and dispelling societal superstitions that deter people from seeking treatment due to fear of isolation.

Moreover, he called upon all parliamentarians to actively engage with their respective districts and upazilas to disseminate information about free tuberculosis treatment and diagnosis among a wider segment of the population.

The Honorable Planning Minister expressed his gratitude to Nari Maitree for its dedication to creating awareness about tuberculosis in Dhaka's slum areas.

The event featured notable speakers including Aroma Dutta, Member of Parliament for Constituency 311, Sharifa Quader, Member of Parliament representing Constituency Number 345, and Dr. Afzalur Rahman, Deputy Director of MBDC and Program Manager for Tuberculosis (TB) at the DGHS.

They delivered insightful addresses during the event, which was presided over by Executive Director Shaheen Akter Dolly of Nari Maitree. Dr. Md Akramul Islam, Senior Director of Health and Humanitarian Crisis Management of BRAC, and other respected individuals also shared their expertise. The gathering brought together a total of 40 participants, including officials from NTP, DGHS, BRAC, icddr,b, PhD, KMSS, NATAB, BGMEA, and various organizations actively engaged in TB control programs. Additionally, several more distinguished representatives attended the event.

Masuda Begum, Director of the Health and Nutrition Department of Nari Maitree, and Tauhida Sultana, Project Coordinator of CFCS Round 11, delivered a comprehensive presentation on tuberculosis. Tuberculosis remains one of the top 10 leading causes of death worldwide, and it poses a significant public health challenge in Bangladesh. The World Health Organization has identified Bangladesh as one of the 30 countries with the highest number of tuberculosis patients globally.

Shaheen Akter Dolly, Executive Director of Nari Maitree, concluded the meeting by expressing the commitment to eradicate tuberculosis in Bangladesh by 2030. She expressed hope that, through collective efforts and government support, tuberculosis can be eliminated from Bangladesh in the near future.