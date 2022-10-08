Commodity prices declining: Planning minister 

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said the prices of daily commodities in the country's market have started to decrease and will drop further.

"The commodity prices had increased but now it started to come down again. Due to the strategic measures taken by the government, the price of goods has been affected," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar in Dhaka Saturday (8 October).

Netherlands Alumni Association in Bangladesh (NAAB) organized the seminar titled "Revolutionary Transformation in Agriculture for Food & Nutrition Security in Bangladesh" at Lakeshore Hotel in the capital with the support from Nuffic and The Royal Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka.

The minister noted that one crore TCB cards have been distributed in the country through which about four crore people are getting benefits.

"We have been able to directly hit to stop the increase in commodity prices. As a result, the prices have come down," he said.

Calling everyone to give importance to the country's agriculture, the planning minister said that the country must increase agricultural production to avert crisis in future.

The minister said, "We were once completely dependent on agriculture, but there has been some change or evolution from there. Much of the development of agriculture was following independence. Independence means standing on your own feet. Making the country free from hunger is its reflection."

The minister also said that the development of Bangladesh is surprising.

"I never thought that 16-17 crore people of Bangladesh will get light and electricity in their homes," he added.