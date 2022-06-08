Not owners, police sue depot officials for Ctg deadly fire

An inferno swept through private container depot BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday night, leaving at least 49 people killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured. Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui Raheb

Police have filed a case against eight officials of Chattogram's BM Container Depot for mismanagement and negligence in duty that led to a deadly blaze on Saturday night killing 45 people, according to officials.

The case was filed with Sitakunda Police Station under Section 304(a), 337, 338 and 427 of the Penal Code night by Sub-Inspector Ashraf Siddique on Tuesday, said Chattogram Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque.

The sections deal with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others; with a maximum punishment of life term imprisonment.

The case, however, did not accuse the depot owners who reportedly stored highly flammable chemicals and concealed the information from firemen during the blaze.

Sitakunda Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ashraful Karim told The Business Standard that the case was filed against the people who were directly involved in operating the depot.

"Separate probe bodies are looking into the matter. If any involvement of the owners is found, they will be included in the case," he added.

The eight accused are – Nurul Aktar, deputy general manager of BM Container Depot; Khaledur Rahman, manager (admin); Abbas Ullah, assistant administration officer; Mohammad Nasir Uddin, senior executive; Abdul Aziz, assistant manager; Saiful Islam, container freight station in charge; Nazrul Islam, container freight station official; and Nazmul Aktar Khan, general manager of the depot.

Of them, Khaledur Rahman and Saiful Islam are now undergoing treatment in Dhaka, as their families and relatives vented anger on the authorities for accusing them in the case.

According to doctors, Khaledur sustained 12% burn injuries, while Saiful eyes were severely injured by the blaze.

"Did my brother allow chemicals to the depot without the permission of the authorities? Why should employees be blamed for this," Saiful's brother Shiplu told TBS.

According to the case statement, upon receiving the news of the fire, a team of Sitakunda police went to the spot, while there were a series of blasts at around 10:30pm. During the rescue operation, it was found that chemicals were stored in the depot despite having no approval. Besides, there were no fire extinguishing arrangements there.

"When firefighters went to put out the blaze, BM Container Depot officials did not report any chemicals in the containers. Pouring water on the blaze exacerbated the inferno and explosions rocked the entire area," it stated.

BM Container Depot is a joint venture company that was established in 2011. The depot owners also own Al-Razi Chemical Complex Limited. From the local chemical complex, hydrogen peroxide was brought to the depot and filled in 33 containers for exporting Cambodia.

BM Depot is owned by Smart Group of Chattogram. Mujibur Rahman is the managing director of the group. He is known as the treasurer of Chattogram (South) Awami League.