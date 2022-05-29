Man held with 28 gold bars at Shah Amanat Airport

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 04:29 pm

Customs officials detained a Biman passenger along with 28 gold bars from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport on Sunday.

Shafi Alam was carrying the gold worth around Tk2.5 crore from Jeddah in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, said Chattogram Customs' Joint Commissioner Salauddin Rizvi. 

He said the customs officials suspected the existence of metal objects in the luggage of Shafi Alam during scanning. Later, they seized the gold bars from his luggage.

The process of filing a case against the passenger is underway, Salauddin added. 
 

