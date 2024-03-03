Woman held with 11 gold bars in Chuadanga

In a crackdown on cross-border smuggling, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) apprehended a woman in possession of 11 gold bars in Chuadanga's Chhaygharia village of Sultanpur border area today (3 March).

The detainee was identified as Taslima Khatun, 25, a resident of the Kamarpara area under Damurhuda upazila, BGB-6 Director Lt Col Syed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman, who led the raid, told The Business Standard.

"Acting on a tip-off regarding an impending gold smuggling attempt to India, a BGB team deployed in Chhaygharia village intercepted an easybike. Upon interrogation, Taslima Khatun confessed she was carrying gold bars in her waist with a combined weight of 1.320kg," Zahidur said.

"The market value of the seized gold is estimated at around Tk1.15 crore, underscoring the significant financial impact of such smuggling activities.

"Following the seizure, a case was filed against Taslima Khatun at Darshana Police Station, and the recovered gold bars were deposited with the state exchequer," he added.