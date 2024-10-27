22 held for proxy participation in Gaibandha DC office recruitment exam

Bangladesh

UNB
27 October, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 10:21 pm

Related News

22 held for proxy participation in Gaibandha DC office recruitment exam

They were later handed over to police

UNB
27 October, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 10:21 pm
22 people have been detained for committing fraud in a recruitment exam in Gaibandha on 27 October. Photo: UNB
22 people have been detained for committing fraud in a recruitment exam in Gaibandha on 27 October. Photo: UNB

Authorities detained 22 individuals for impersonating candidates during the oral examination for office assistant positions at the Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner's Office on Saturday.

The detainees, who were posing as proxies for the actual candidates, were later handed over to the police.

The incident was uncovered when members of the recruitment board detected discrepancies between the handwriting on the written exam papers and those appearing for the oral examination, which began at 2pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 226 candidates had qualified for this stage, of whom 36 were marked absent.

Md Shariful Islam, deputy director of Gaibandha's Local Government Division and a member of the recruitment board, confirmed the discovery. 

"When confronted, the detainees admitted that they were appearing as proxies for the actual candidates," he said.

Officials suspect the involvement of an organised group facilitating this examination fraud. The incident has raised concerns over the integrity of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive, which began on 25 May under the former deputy commissioner Kazi Nahid Rasul, aims to fill 55 office assistant vacancies in the revenue section of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The positions are open to candidates with SSC and HSC qualifications.

The initial written examination took place on Friday at various educational institutions across the district. Out of 3,722 applicants, 226 candidates advanced to the oral round, where the irregularities were discovered.

Top News

exam / DC Office / Gaibandha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

8h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

3h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

6h | Videos
Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

7h | Videos