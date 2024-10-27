22 held for proxy participation in Gaibandha DC office recruitment exam

22 people have been detained for committing fraud in a recruitment exam in Gaibandha on 27 October. Photo: UNB

Authorities detained 22 individuals for impersonating candidates during the oral examination for office assistant positions at the Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner's Office on Saturday.

The detainees, who were posing as proxies for the actual candidates, were later handed over to the police.

The incident was uncovered when members of the recruitment board detected discrepancies between the handwriting on the written exam papers and those appearing for the oral examination, which began at 2pm.

A total of 226 candidates had qualified for this stage, of whom 36 were marked absent.

Md Shariful Islam, deputy director of Gaibandha's Local Government Division and a member of the recruitment board, confirmed the discovery.

"When confronted, the detainees admitted that they were appearing as proxies for the actual candidates," he said.

Officials suspect the involvement of an organised group facilitating this examination fraud. The incident has raised concerns over the integrity of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive, which began on 25 May under the former deputy commissioner Kazi Nahid Rasul, aims to fill 55 office assistant vacancies in the revenue section of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The positions are open to candidates with SSC and HSC qualifications.

The initial written examination took place on Friday at various educational institutions across the district. Out of 3,722 applicants, 226 candidates advanced to the oral round, where the irregularities were discovered.