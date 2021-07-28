Four held over murder of Rohingya youth in Bhasanchar 

Police arrested four people in a case filed over the murder of a Rohingya young man in Bhasanchar of Noakhali's Hatiya upazila.

The arrestees were Md Selim, 20, Omar Hakim Prakash Faruk, 19, Md Kamal, 25, and Md Rafik Prakash Aiyub, 22.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhasanchar Police Station, Md Rafikul Islam said the four were arrested during raids in different cluster villages of Bhasanchar from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, the victim, Shukkur went missing after two to three Rohingya men called him for cutting trees.

Police later recovered Shukkur's body from a nearby canal on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Shukkur's father Ali Mia filed a murder case with the Bhasanchar Police Station.

A judicial court on Wednesday passed an order to send the four accused to jail.

