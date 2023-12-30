Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya

A Rohingya man was killed in a reported gunshot fired by a group of unidentified criminals at Jamtoli Rohingya Camp no-15 in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Friday (29 December) evening.

The deceased identified as Dil Mohammad, 28, was the son of Abul Hashim from Block E of the Jamtoli Camp.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station Md Shamim Hossain said, "A group of 10-12 Rohingya terrorists targeted Dil Mohammad on the road of Block-E in the Jamtoli Camp and fired bullets at him around 6pm on Friday. The clash likely originated from a pursuit of dominance or establishing superiority within the community."

Following the incident, Rohingya residents of the block took Dil Mohammad to the nearby MSF hospital, where the duty doctor pronounced him dead.

Later that night, police sent the body to the district hospital for autopsy.

The OC further informed that additional police forces from the APBn have been deployed to patrol the Jamtoli Camp following the incident.