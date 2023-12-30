Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 11:20 am

Related News

Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya

The OC further informed that additional police forces from the APBn have been deployed to patrol the Jamtoli Camp following the incident

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 11:20 am
A general view of Rohingya camps. Photo: Brac
A general view of Rohingya camps. Photo: Brac

A Rohingya man was killed in a reported gunshot fired by a group of unidentified criminals at Jamtoli Rohingya Camp no-15 in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Friday (29 December) evening. 

The deceased identified as Dil Mohammad, 28, was the son of Abul Hashim from Block E of the Jamtoli Camp.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station Md Shamim Hossain said, "A group of 10-12 Rohingya terrorists targeted Dil Mohammad on the road of Block-E in the Jamtoli Camp and fired bullets at him around 6pm on Friday. The clash likely originated from a pursuit of dominance or establishing superiority within the community."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the incident, Rohingya residents of the block took Dil Mohammad to the nearby MSF hospital, where the duty doctor pronounced him dead.

Later that night, police sent the body to the district hospital for autopsy.

The OC further informed that additional police forces from the APBn have been deployed to patrol the Jamtoli Camp following the incident.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya camp / Rohingya killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

3h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

2h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

2h | Panorama
Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos