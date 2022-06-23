Rohingya man shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

A 40-year-old Rohingya refugee was shot dead allegedly by assailants at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shah, a resident of Modhur Chhora Camp-17 in Balukhali, confirmed Ukhia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali to The Business Standard.

According to police sources, assailants shot Mohammad Shah while he was talking over the phone near a shop in the camp in the Modhur Chhora area at around 8pm on Wednesday and fled immediately.

Later, he was rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC adding, "Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the killers."