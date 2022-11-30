Rohingya leader shot, stabbed to death in Cox's Bazar

UNB
30 November, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:11 am

Rohingya leader shot, stabbed to death in Cox&#039;s Bazar

Unidentified assailants shot and stabbed to death a Rohingya leader in a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Shahab Uddin, 35, was a sub-leader, locally known as sub-majhi, of the No 12 Rohingya camp. He was also the son of Monir Ahmed of H/14 Block of the same camp.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said a group of criminals numbering 20 to 30 swooped on him after entering his house around 4:30am.

The criminals stabbed him in the chest, right hand and other organs of the body and shot him to ensure his death, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

"Primarily it was learned that trying to establish influence over several groups at the camp led to the killing," he said, adding that the exact reason for the murder could not be known from the victim's family and others.

The patrolling by the law enforcers was beefed up to ward off any further incident, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

