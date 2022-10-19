Another Rohingya stabbed to death inside Cox’s Bazar camp

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report 
19 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:02 am

Unidentified assailants stabbed to death a Rohingya said to be vocal against the activities of militant group Arsa at a camp in Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday night.

The deceased is identified as Hafez Syed Hossain, a resident of the No 19 Tanjimarkhola camp at the Rohingya camp.

Saiful Islam, a resident of the camp, said the miscreants wearing masks stabbed Hafez with sharp weapons indiscriminately and left him dead on the spot.

"The terrorists left the spot firing blanks to create panic among residents," he said, suspecting that the attackers might be members of "Arsa."

"Hafez Sayed was vocal against terrorism activities of ARSA which might have led to the killing," he said.

Faruk Ahmed, assistant superintendent of police of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), said they have been looking into the reason behind the murder and efforts are on to nab the criminals.

Mentionable, unidentified assailants slaughtered two Rohingya leaders in an attack at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila on 16 October.

Moulvi Yunus and Anwar, served as head majhi and sub-head majhi respectively of camp No 13 in Ukhiya.

Including the latest killing, 14 people have been killed inside the camps during the last four months, of whom eight were serving in voluntary community leadership roles such as "majhi" and head majhi.

