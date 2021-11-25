DSCC truck's proxy driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death

Crime

BSS
25 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 07:27 pm

DSCC truck's proxy driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death

The DSCC garbage truck, being driven by the proxy driver Russel, hit and ran over the Nayeem in Gulistan area on 24  November

BSS
25 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 07:27 pm
DSCC truck&#039;s proxy driver remanded over Notre Dame student&#039;s death

A Dhaka court today placed the man who was driving a DSCC garbage truck that ran over a student of Notre Dame College, leaving him dead on the spot, on three-day remand in the case filed in this regard.

Dhaka Additional Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as police produced Russel Khan before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand.

Father of victim Nayeem Hasan, a second-year student of the college, filed the case under Road and Transport Act last night with capital's Paltan Police Station. Russel, who was nabbed by the people on the spot, was shown arrested in the case.

The Dhaka South City Corporation garbage truck, being driven by the proxy driver Russel, who is not a regular staff of the DSCC but used to work as a helper of the vehicle, hit and ran over the Nayeem in Gulistan area on 24  November.

Bangladesh / Top News

DSCC truck's proxy driver / DSCC garbage truck

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

45m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

50m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?