DSCC truck's proxy driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death

A Dhaka court today placed the man who was driving a DSCC garbage truck that ran over a student of Notre Dame College, leaving him dead on the spot, on three-day remand in the case filed in this regard.

Dhaka Additional Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as police produced Russel Khan before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand.

Father of victim Nayeem Hasan, a second-year student of the college, filed the case under Road and Transport Act last night with capital's Paltan Police Station. Russel, who was nabbed by the people on the spot, was shown arrested in the case.

The Dhaka South City Corporation garbage truck, being driven by the proxy driver Russel, who is not a regular staff of the DSCC but used to work as a helper of the vehicle, hit and ran over the Nayeem in Gulistan area on 24 November.