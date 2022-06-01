DSCC garbage truck kills woman in Mugda 

A woman was killed after a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck hit her in Mugda.

The deceased was Nazma Begum (45). She was hit by the truck around 10pm Tuesday (31 May) in the Titipara area while crossing the road.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mugda Police Station Jamal Uddin Mir said after she was rushed to Mugda Medical College Hospital with critical injuries, the on-duty doctors declared her dead.

DSCC's garbage truck was seized after the incident and its driver Sohail Rana was arrested.

"His city corporation identity card was found but he could not show his driving license yet," OC Jamal added.

The actual number of deaths caused by garbage trucks is not properly documented in either of the city corporations in the capital.

However, from news reports of the last five years, information of at least 18 deaths by city corporation garbage trucks can be found, of which at least 8 deaths took place from January 2021 to January 2022.

Naeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, was killed after being hit by a DSCC garbage vehicle earlier this year. The incident sparked citywide students' protests demanding road safety.

After the incidents, Dhaka city corporations strictly enforced the law of not operating garbage trucks in the city during the daytime and stopped allowing unlicensed drivers to operate the trucks.