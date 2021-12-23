DSCC garbage truck kills 1 in Wari 

TBS Report 
23 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:55 am

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday hit and killed a man at Wari in the capital.  

The deceased is Shwapon Kumar Sarker, 62. 

The incident took place around 7am when a DSCC vehicle hit a rickshaw that the victim was riding near Rajdhani Super Market. 

According to witnesses, Shwapon was killed on the spot. 

Wari police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Kabir Hossain Hawlader confirmed the news. 

"The driver quickly fled after the accident. Police are trying to identify him through the CCTV footage," he told the media. 

DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser said they are aware of the accident but it is not yet known about the specific DSCC vehicle that caused the accident. 

"Not sure if the vehicle belongs to DSCC. This matter is being investigated," he told The Business Standard. 

Earlier on 24 November, a DSCC garbage truck, being driven by the proxy driver Russel - who is not a regular staff of the DSCC but used to work as a helper of the vehicle - hit and ran over Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan when he was crossing the road at the capital's Gulistan leaving the youth dead on the spot. 

Just a day after Nayeem died, another similar incident was reported where a DNCC vehicle ran over a motorbike killing the pillion rider near Bashundhara Shopping Mall in the Panthapath area of the city.

Photo: Courtesy

