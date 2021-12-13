Writ seeks Tk10cr compensation over deaths by city corporation vehicles

Writ seeks Tk10cr compensation over deaths by city corporation vehicles

A writ has been filed seeking High Court directive on the authorities concerned to give compensation of Tk5 crore for the each of two recent deaths by garbage trucks of city corporation vehicles.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Foyez Uddin Ahmed filed the petition with the concerned HC bench today.

Secretaries of Road, Transport and Highway division, Local Government Department, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), chief executive officers and managing directors (Vehicles) have been made respondents in the writ.

Earlier on 29 November, another writ petition was filed seeking directives to pay Tk50 lakh compensation to the family of Nayeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, who was killed after being hit by a garbage vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on 24 November in capital's Gulistan.

Md Ahsan Kabir Khan, 46, a former employee of Bangla daily Prothom Alo, was killed after a Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) garbage truck hit his motorcycle in Dhaka's Panthapath on 25 November, the second such accident in two consecutive days.

