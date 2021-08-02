2 models arrested on charge of blackmailing: DB police

The detective branch (DB) police have detained two female models raiding in Baridhara and Mohammadpur area on Sunday night on charge of blackmailing people.

The detainees are- Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter.

Piasha was held from her Baridhara residence and Mou from Mohammadpur area in the capital.

Model Piasha was arrested by DB police. Photo; Courtesy

Confirming the matter, Mohidul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Gulshan Division (DB), told The Business Standard, "Liquor, contraband yaba tablets and shisha were seized from Piasha's house."

"These models used to invite rich people and their children to different parties. Later they blackmailed them by clicking objectionable photos," Harun Or Rashid, joint commissioner of Detective Branch (North), said in a briefing.

Harun Or Rashid briefing media/Courtesy

Two different cases will be filled with Mohammadpur and Gulshan Police stations against them, he added.

The police official further said, "Blackmailing issues are under investigation and many complaints have been lodged."

Model Mou Akter was arrested from Mohammarpur/Courtesy

Faria Mahabub Piasha, former wife of Apan Jewellers owner's son Shafat Ahmed, came to the discussion after the The Raintree Dhaka hotel rape incident. Shafat Ahmed was made accused of raping two female private university students at The Raintree hotel in 2018.

Her name resurfaced recently after the suicide of college girl Munia in a Gulshan residence.

Piasha is a family friend of the owner of the flat - where Munia, reported girlfriend of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, committed suicide in April this year. Police also quizzed Piasha over the incident.

