Now quota protest coordinators Sarjis, Hasnat taken into DB custody 'for security reasons'

Two more coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah have been picked up by members of the Detective Branch of Police today (27 July) over "security reasons".

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaed Alam Sarker confirmed the matter to The Business Standard this evening.

Earlier, the other three coordinators Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam were detained by the DB.

DB Chief Harun Or Rashid said today that they are being held by the DB to verify if they had discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and Gono Adhikar Parishad Member-Secretary Nurul Haque Nur.

"Nur and some other leaders earlier told us they had talked with the quota reform leaders. That's why we detained the three student leaders to find out what they had discussed with Nur and others," he said.

"Besides, their families were worried about their safety. We took them in our custody to keep them safe," he added.

