MP Azim murder: Dhaka court issues arrest warrant against suspect detained in Nepal, sources say

A Dhaka court has issued an advance arrest warrant for Md Siam Hossain, who was detained in Nepal for his alleged involvement in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim, according to court sources.

Judge Mahbubul Haque of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court issued the warrant today (2 June), sources said.

A police official on condition of anonymity told The Business Standard that the advance warrant was issued from the court on the advice of Interpol.

"Usually such warrants are not issued in Bangladesh. This is done with special consideration," he added.

When asked, Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Wari Zone of Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the investigation officer of the murder case, said the process is underway for the arrest of Siam.

On 30 May, Siam was detained by Kathmandu police after being under detective surveillance, a DB officer told TBS.

A four-member DB team of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), led by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid, went to Nepal on 1 June following the detainment of Siam.

Anwarul Azim Anar, a three-time member of parliament for Jhenidah-4 constituency, went "missing" on 13 May after travelling to Kolkata for medical treatment the previous day.

On the morning of 22 May, Indian media reported his murder in a house in Kolkata's New Town area. The police forces of both countries launched a joint investigation.

On 23 May, a four-member team from Kolkata CID visited Dhaka to interrogate the three accused currently on remand in Bangladesh, having been arrested by the DB police.

Subsequently, on 26 May, a three-member DB team travelled to Kolkata for further investigation.