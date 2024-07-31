DB chief Harun transferred 'in public interest'

DB chief Harun transferred 'in public interest'

He will be replaced by Md Ashrafuzzaman, additional police commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement)

Harun-or-Rashid. File Photo: Collected
Harun-or-Rashid. File Photo: Collected

DB chief Additional Commissioner Md Harun-Or-Rashid has been transferred to the post of additional commissioner (Crime and Operations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) "in public interest".

He will be replaced by Md Ashrafuzzaman, additional police commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement) of the DMP, according to a notification signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman issued today (31 July).

Md Ashrafuzzaman will be replaced by Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (Crime and Operations) of the DMP.

"The officers have been transferred in public interest until further orders," reads the notification.

"The order will be effective immediately," it added.

Md Ashrafuzzaman. Photo: Collected
Md Ashrafuzzaman. Photo: Collected

Born in 1969 in Meherpur's Gangni, new DB chief Ashrafuzzaman joined the Bangldesh Police in 1998.

Previously, he was stationed in Police Training Centre in Khulna.

