Arrestee escapes a Dinajpur police station, 2 cops closed

Crime

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:46 pm

Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
An accused of a drug case escaped breaking the window grill of Parbatipur Model Police Station in Dinajpur on Tuesday morning.

The accused- Mokarul Islam- stealthily fled the police station just hours before he was supposed to be produced before the court. 

Confirming the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Dinajpur Mominul Karim said, "ASI KBM Shahriar and police constable Sabina Yasmin, who were on duty at the time of the breakout, have been closed to the police lines due to negligence."

Mokarul was arrested from Bhabanipur area of the upazila in a raid by members of the Barapukuria Police Investigation Centre in Parbatipur on Monday midnight.  

The police are currently conducting a manhunt to arrest the fugitive.

