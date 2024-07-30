All 68 prison guards suspended over Narsingdi prison break

All 68 prison guards were suspended in connection with the attack on Narsingdi District Jail leading to escape from jail inmates on 19 July.

Quoting an order of the Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home, Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibne Sazzad, additional deputy commissioner of Narsingdi, said all the prison guards were suspended on Monday (29 July).

Earlier on 23 July, Narsingdi district jailer Abul Kalam Azad was also suspended over the jail attack incident.

On 19 July, a mob carried out an attack on the district jail, vandalized valuables, and looted 85 firearms and over 8, 015 rounds of bullets.

Taking advantage of the turmoil, 826 inmates including nine militants escaped.

On 21 July, the district administration carried out publicity by loudspeakers asking the escaped inmates to surrender before the court. Responding to the call 575 inmates surrendered for the last 11 days till 30 July.

On the other hand, 49 out of 85 looted arms and 1,091 rounds of looted bullets could be recovered.